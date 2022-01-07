Depending on your point of view, it’s either the most selfish, egotistical thing an athlete can do — or the most reasonable and practical.
It … is the decision of a growing number of elite college football players to opt out of the bowl game their team has worked all season to reach, so that they won’t expose themselves to possible injury before the NFL draft.
Greedy? Mercenary? Inconsiderate? Sure, but what else is new in today’s sports world.
So, does it make sense? Yes, of course it does.
Mr. Touchdown could be worth many millions of dollars …. healthy. And not much more than a nice “good luck in whatever job you can find” if he should sustain a career-ending injury.
That’s the practical side.
Never mind that it took 10 teammates at a time on the field for Mr. Touchdown to become a prized and coveted professional prospect.
Not to mention his head coach, position coach, trainer and a roomful of academic tutors (at those schools requiring occasional classroom appearances by the better athletes so that they can learn to wave bye-bye and spell their name by the time their eligibility is exhausted).
To quit on teammates, coaches and others at the very moment they’ve worked for — the big bowl game, big crowd and national TV exposure — is as selfish an act as one can imagine.
But this is precisely the point we’ve reached in college sports.
It requires the very best talent for the very best football powers to win, and more often than not the athletes themselves are entitled, privileged, pampered snobs who are willing to play the “team game” to set themselves up for the big payday.
That’s why NFL-eligible players are opting out of bowl games, and to hell with their teammates, coaches and fans.
This is where we are, folks, like it or not.
College athletes now have a transfer portal, through which they can leave their team and play somewhere else if they happen to be unsatisfied with what they’re provided. If they want a bigger silver-spoon.
They have a Name-Image-Likeness perk now, a fringe benefit by which they can rake in cash selling themselves to business, organizations, individuals and who-knows-what. All within the rules.
This is in addition to free tuition, books, room and board, medical care, snacks (I’m not kidding), fees and a nice stipend from the school, approved by the NCAA.
Oh, and free training for a career in professional football, don’t forget that.
Somewhere down the line ordinary people who pay outlandish parking fees at stadiums, who buy tickets, $15 hot dogs and $20 beer, as well as sponsors thinking twice about the fortune they spend supporting college teams, may finally have second thoughts about whether it’s all worth it.
And if it comes to that, as many believe it will, maybe the opting-out practice — superstar players sitting out college bowl games to protect their self interest — will be looked back upon as the tipping point.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.