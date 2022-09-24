The dawn of professional college sports has some of us enraged, some of us enthralled and all of us wondering how long before high school and peewee leaguers are put on salary.

It is harmful, ruinous or about time... depending on your point of view.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

