The dawn of professional college sports has some of us enraged, some of us enthralled and all of us wondering how long before high school and peewee leaguers are put on salary.
It is harmful, ruinous or about time... depending on your point of view.
It bothers those whom it bothers. Period.
College athletes are paid. Their coaches are paid too much.
And that’s just the way it is today.
Once powerful, the National Collegiate Athletics Association, wobbly and weak as an ancient barn door about to collapse, has given in — given up — to far greater forces.
The Supreme Court, state governments, powerful commercial interests and television believe it is fitting and proper after all these years to shake down some greenbacks along with the thunder.
Time to pay Saturday’s Hero.
Aggressive alumni are building monstrous piles of cash to pay athletes.
Scholarship jocks are offered $25,000 NIL — Name, Image, Likeness — contracts. One Power 5 school reportedly pays its football offensive linemen $50,000 each.
A couple of hotshot quarterbacks were millionaires before they ever took a snap in college.
In return the athletes (those who can) sign autographs, appear in commercials and other advertising, and do social media stuff.
This, of course, is in addition to running and throwing for touchdowns, blocking, tackling and swaggering around like peacocks beating their chests when they do what they’re supposed to do.
Basketball players are dunking for dough these days. Big time.
Some fans believe it’s well and good that college players finally get to share the wealth with college administrations that haul in fortunes from the games.
Others of us look at it as a sign of the general degeneracy of the times.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
