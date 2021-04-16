The New York Times the other day devoted a full page, all of it, to the effort of 16-year-old Brian Rice to become the first black snowboarder to compete in the Olympics.
To be honest, I didn’t know there were any more racial barriers left in sports in need of coming down.
But I’m not up to speed on snowboarding and would have thought any barriers in that sport might be the kind that would prevent contestants from sliding off a cliff, or into a deep ravine, or onto railroad tracks. In other words, a good barrier, not a rude or unkind one.
Whatever. Brian Rice’s endeavor is commendable, and the dream of having our first African-American snowboarder in the Olympics is undoubtedly overdue.
He could do for his sport what Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe did for tennis.
What Charlie Sifford did for golf.
Jesse Owens in track.
Houston Harris (“Bobo Brazil”) in professional wrestling.
Fritz Pollard and Bobby Marshall in the NFL.
Earl Lloyd, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and Charles Henry Cooper in the NBA.
Jackie Robinson in major league baseball.
Clifton Jones in horseshoe pitching.
And all the black pioneers in all of the sports.
It makes your eyebrows do the “wave,” when you think about it, to learn there’s anything worth aspiring to that a minority individual hasn’t accomplished in sports.
The New York Times reported that Brian Rice’s snowboarding dream began in a ditch outside his home north of Detroit when he was only 4 years old.
“If — I mean when — I make it to the Olympics, I can be on top of that podium showing the world it doesn’t matter where you come from, the color of your skin, or who your parents are,” young Rice told the Times.
“It’s just about how you get there. I think I can make it if anybody can.”
Mush, Brian.
Or whatever they say in snowboarding to cheer a competitor on.