A new gospel of wealth has spread across professional golf, where the LIV Tour, backed by Saudi Arabia’s government, has unveiled enough gold to challenge — and to present one more headache — to the PGA.
LIV is the Roman numeral for 54, the number of holes to be played in each event on that tour. Whatever. Jack Nicklaus says he turned down more than $100 million to be the Saudi tour’s CEO.
Jack’s sticking with the PGA. Me, too.
• • •
Wish I had taken minutes of the last meeting of two old coffee pals and myself. They’re gone now. One of them talked about trekking up to Machu Pichu high in the Andes in Peru. The other talked about driving through Phoenix. And it was hard to tell which attempt was the more difficult.
• • •
As naive as they may be, these lines suggest a loss of innocence in what used to be amateur sports:
1. I think college athletes should not be paid.
2. I think they should be student-athletes, not athlete-students.
3. I live in the past.
• • •
Speaking of college athletics, the last report I heard indicated the University of Oregon had 327 different football uniform combinations. No wonder opponents call it the University of Nike.
• • •
I’ve never understood what the Queen’s Remembrancer does, or is supposed to do, in England. But the idea of a Royal Rememberer — actually an Everyday Person Rememberer — for a lot of people my age in this country would seem like a good one.
• • •
For consideration among the best place-names in the country, from my native state, I nominate Splitlog, Missouri. It’s in McDonald County, somewhere. Just west of Elliff, I think.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
