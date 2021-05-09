Editor's note: This was published before trainer Bob Baffert was suspended Sunday after his horse, Medina Spirit, failed a post-Kentucky Derby drug test. Here's more on it from ESPN.
Bob Baffert continues to make his native state proud — the Nogales, Ariz.- born and University of Arizona-educated thoroughbred horse trainer now has seven Kentucky Derby victories in his amazing trophy case, including the most recent race.
Baffert, 68, trained Derby winners of 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015, 2018, 2020 and this year.
He’s a graduate of the UA Race Track Industry Program. He began by training quarter horses at a farm in Prescott.
It’s part of the sport of horse racing that trainers get more media attention — perhaps deservedly so — than the jockeys. And both get more publicity, it seems, than the horse.
Oh well, the horse merely provides the transportation.
If you’ve noticed those squawking, clucking ravens flapping around Green Valley and wondered if they could be dangerous, consider the story that appeared not long ago in the Anchorage, Alaska Daily News.
The paper reported customers at the local Costco store are routinely robbed of large cuts of meat as they put their groceries in their car or SUV — by ravens.
One lady told the Daily News she’s been robbed by the big birds twice. On the first occasion, a raven took her package of short ribs. The second time, the winged marauder snatched her pork ribs right out of her grocery sack.
Some company really ought to come out with a COVID face-mask with hair on it, for those of us who’d like to have a nice, attractive beard but just don’t have the natural whiskers for it.
There’s wonderful wisdom and poetry chiseled on tombstones, no doubt about it. And some of it is memorable for other reasons. Such as my personal favorite, on a grave in a very small, rural south-central Kansas cemetery:
“There is no substitute for an independent grain dealer.”
Another favorite was a bumper-sticker I remember from the 1960s, probably written by a Harvard or maybe Yale grad: “Subvert The Dominant Paradigm.”
