This is a time in college sports more desperate than dear.
Things are a mess.
Regional — geographical — alliances have been ripped apart and schools have joined conferences a continent away.
After this coming season, Arizona and Arizona State will be in a mostly midwestern league. The Wildcat and Sun Devil travel itineraries will include such stops as Ames, Iowa and Lawrence, Kansas, not to mention Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Cats and Devils will be members of the Big 12 Conference, which has been enlarged to 16 teams. Or is it 20 by now?
Meanwhile, Southern Cal and UCLA have joined the Big 10 (or is it the Big 30?) and will enjoy such stops as Ann Arbor and Lansing, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio and New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Oklahoma and Texas, meanwhile, will have regular games with their new neighbors in Florida and the Carolinas.
If it doesn’t make sense, it does make money. At least that’s the idea.
Media rights — the almighty television money — will enable schools to continue paying millions of dollars to their coaches (some of whom will go 1-11) and, as is now legal, pay top dollar for the high school athletes they recruit. “Student-athletes” they once were called. You remember.
The proud Pacific-12, the “Conference of Champions,” has been abandoned and presumably left to rot like some creaky old empty barn somewhere in the Midwest.
Hopefully, some schools with lesser reputations will join together and resurrect the Conference of Champions at some point. And if the more successful ones eventually leave it for greener media rights, well…that’s the breaks of the game, as they say.
The point is, television has purchased college athletics, relocated teams and rearranged partnerships into nutty, meaningless — but profitable — affiliations.
A disorderly orderliness.
It means death to sentimental musing such as Best in the West, other regional bragging and to leagues like the Pac-12.
Arizona and Arizona State actually may not be thrilled at deserting the Pac-12, and from a competitive standpoint may live to regret it.
But for now, like it or not, the Very Big 12 Conference is the best they can do in the worst of times.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone