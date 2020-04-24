Thoughts while languishing in confinement (most of the time — I occasionally duck out for a walk, but please don’t tell the government) ...
She was battling her way along the blacktop, the shoulder of the street, out on a morning jog, and allocating me the government-sanctioned 6 feet of clearance now required between living souls.
She did not appear to be an old hand at this jogging business, but her effort and tenacity were most commendable.
As she approached she raised a hand, rather weakly, in the “hi” sign position.
I stopped, and in the never-changing custom I’ve always heard runners and joggers call to other runners and joggers, I yelled:
“Lookin’ good.”
Staggering for a step or two, she smiled and called back:
“Thank you.”
• • •
Returning from the mail box, the lady three or four houses up the street said the shelter-in-place guidelines are boring and depressing.
And that wasn’t all.
“The more I sit in the house, the sadder I get,” she said. “And the more I snack ...
“I’m getting sadder and fatter.”
• • •
Using a thick, felt-tip marker, I decided to draw a big smile on my blue face-mask.
I didn’t know at the time what that thin, metal strip was for, the one near the edge of the mask.
Turns out it’s to bend into shape that part of the mask so it will fit snuggly on the bridge of your nose.
That’s when I realized I had drawn my smile upside-down. Legally, it was a frown.
So I’m letting the metal strip fit snuggly against my chin rather than my nose.
Nothing like a Sharpie smile to brighten things up, even from the wrong end.
• • •
The desert willow in our front yard (chilopsis linearis) is leafing out just in time. Prettiest thing in the neighborhood, although I admit to being prejudiced.
For part of the year the desert willow looks dead. A tree zombie. Some weird prop from “The Walking Dead.”
When we first moved into the house, I thought the landscapers had put a stick in the ground and I considered pulling it up and complaining, then putting down a real tree. But I left it alone just to see what might happen.
I’m glad I did.
In full bloom, the desert willow is gorgeous. It puts out beautiful purplish blossoms and it even gives off a nice fragrance.
That’s really something for a dead stick.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.