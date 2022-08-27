The scene of the accident was third base at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix.
Rodolfo Castro of the Pittsburg Pirates slid safely into third and ….
His smart-phone slid out of his back pocket.
Technically Rodolfo was in violation of Major League Baseball regulations against carrying electronic devices onto the field or into the dugout. But it isn’t likely he’s in any trouble.
What’s interesting is, 103 years earlier, on May 25, 1919, another Pirate player, Casey Stengel, went to bat in Brooklyn and a similar thing happened.
No, they didn’t have smart-phones then.
But as Casey stood in the batter’s box, the crowd booed him unmercifully because he had left Brooklyn shortly before to play for Pittsburgh
As the booing rained down on him, Casey tipped his cap to the crowd — and a sparrow flew out from under the cap.
He had somehow caught the little bird in the visitors dugout before he went to bat and slipped it under his cap for his special salute to the Brooklyn fans. The boo birds.
In a couple of years, 2024 maybe, Major League Baseball is expected to introduce, permanently, entertainment of the animatronic kind: Robot umpires.
Doppler radar attached to the grandstand behind home plate, will soon make its debut calling balls and strikes.
There will still be a Man in Blue, a home plate umpire, but he will listen through an earpiece for the radar to tell him “ball” or “strike.”
The human ump will merely announce the radar judgment and make the appropriate hand signal.
Radar umpiring has been tested in the minor leagues and will be called up to the majors.
The technology collects data on distance and velocity and analyzes it instantly within the strike zone dimensions.
Whoopee.
Baseball will become part laboratory and part penny arcade as far as policing goes.
But fans will undoubtedly still yell at the ump:
“Clean yer ears out, ya bum. Yer not hearing the radar right. That ball was a mile outside.” And other such sweet talk.
Maybe one day pitching will be by machines or appliances and hitters will be mere devices swinging laser bats.
Fielders might be battle droids with magnetic gloves. Who knows.
Doppler radar is popularly associated with meteorology. And we hear it referred to daily on television weather reports.
Who can say, we may someday hear an umpire yelling out:
“Ball …. strike …. partly cloudy tonight with light rain in some low-lying areas.”
Whatever.
It is this old fan’s feeling that the new-fangled idea of robot umpiring is …. all wet.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.