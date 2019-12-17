This is the season of giving and forgiving — and for most of us the gaily wrapped present is much easier than the pardon.
Particularly when compassion involves mercy on that piddling, pathetic, low-life rat who preys on the elderly.
I’m talking about the spaced-out weirdo who impersonates a human being and sends loaded texts trolling for money. Or for gift cards.
This larceny is especially atrocious and offensive when it takes advantage of the vulnerable who are stumbling around the treacherous world of the Internet, in the one season supposedly full of joy.
Judgment blurred by the cheerful, light-hearted Fa la la la la, la la la la, we of the compression sox and blue-rinse crowd are pushovers. Sitting ducks.
Suddenly, slithering out from under rocks in the land of darkness and black hearts, these creeps claim to be relatives, friends or friends of friends in dire need of help ...
And if we’ll just send a handful of gift cards, which are like cash — if you buy it and someone else uses it, good luck getting your money back — why, they’ll be rescued by our kindness and generosity.
In the words of a smarter, slightly grumpier senior citizen from the magnificent mind of Charles Dickens, “Bah ... humbug.”
Gift cards are for gifts, not scammers.
Cyber swindlers would steal a dead fly from a blind spider. They are Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass. Horrible, pathetic losers.
Once there were telephones connected to telephone lines connected to a telephone office where people, not robots, were in charge.
Far enough back in history, there were party lines in rural communities, where The Mean and The Stupid picked up a phone and shouted obscenities or insults at two or more people engaged in legitimate discussion.
But communications grew. Pranks turned into robbery, then progressed, proliferated and seeped into the internet.
Reporting cyber raids is right and proper, even though you may feel like you just threw a penny into the Pacific Ocean and wished for a pony.
Maybe kindness will yet prevail and glide safely above a sea of cruelty, in a future world when computer scams will be as rare as stagecoach holdups.
In the meantime, don’t answer emails asking for emergency gift cards.
Don’t even open an email unless you’re positive the sender isn’t one of the miserable wretches, the scoundrels, the scumbags who prey on senior citizens.
Delete the garbage, take a deep breath, smile and sing to yourself. . . .
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.