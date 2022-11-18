Seconds count in dieting and — coming soon — in baseball.
Get ready for the Major League shot clock.
You heard right. A shot clock — actually a pitching clock.
A pitch timer is one of three rules changes voted on by the recently formed Joint Competition Committee to be put in place for next season. The other new rules will place limits on defensive shifts and call for bigger bases to be installed.
The idea is to improve the pace of play. How?
Well, the pitching clock is obvious. The pitcher can no longer dilly-dally about getting the ball thrown. The committee is targeting a 15- to 20-second pitch interval, depending on whether runners are on base.
Give them credit, committee members did their homework. Armed with stopwatches, they counted 363 pitchers who currently take far too much time to throw the ball.
Next season the lads will be on the clock.
Bigger bases? The idea is that larger bags for first, second and third base will encourage more stolen bases — more action in the old ball game.
You know, speed things up.
“Dead time” is the culprit. Things such as pitchers checking on the placement of their outfielders, or squinting up at the clouds to see if any rain might be heading in the ballpark’s direction. Batters stepping out of the box to spit or inspect the handle of their bat.
Then there’s the need to knock dirt that might have collected on the cleats of their shoes.
And the all-important shoelace inspection. Plus tightening up the belt or scratching where scratching might be needed.
Dead time has always been a part of baseball, but it’s been taken far too far.
The committee wants to restore the game to the way it was 20, 30 or 40 years ago. That’s what their aiming at, anyhow.
Baseball is baseball. It ain’t basketball or ice hockey.
And no matter what the television lobbyists and special committees want — or demand — baseball will always take longer to play than games built entirely around speed.
But the new ideas will streamline, and I think improve, the game.
Twenty to 40 years ago if you told a ballplayer that someday there would be a shot clock in baseball you’d get laughed at.
And when a ballplayer laughs in your face you could well get peppered with sunflower seeds or (duck!) tobacco juice spray.
The National Pastime is not entirely risk-averse when it comes to rules and changes in those rules. I mean, pitchers no longer have to bat, which is a good thing because many pitchers can’t bat (they spent so much time learning how to be a great pitcher they never learned how to be a great hitter).
Old fans like this one can get loud and cranky when it comes to messing with baseball.
But the new rule that says the shortstop can no longer play his position, so to speak, while standing out there in center field — or the second baseman changing into a second outfielder…
These things will not only speed up but improve baseball.
The shortstop belongs between third base and second, not in center field. The second baseman’s position is between first and second; he’s not supposed to be an outfielder, either.
I think the Competition Committee has come up with more than a gimmicky expedience with these changes.
The new rules will give us the very best version of baseball.