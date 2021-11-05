If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The 2021 World Series will be remembered as a match-up between the Braves and Astros, but also, in a sense, the Bees against the Colt .45’s. The Atlanta Braves began in Boston in 1876, one of the original franchises.
In 1936 for some reason — who knows, maybe it was suggested the name was a putdown of Native Americans, currently the political buzz — the franchise changed its name to Bees. But nine years later they switched back to Braves. Then, in 1953, they changed cities, moving 1,073 miles west to Milwaukee. Another move, approximately 815 miles, was made south to Atlanta in 1966.
Houston has been Houston since the franchise started in 1962. But the team began as the Houston Colt .45’s, a tip of the Stetson to the area’s frontier heritage. The ball club went from guns to a more suitable name with establishment of the new Space Center in Houston and in 1965, the “Houston Astros” came into being.
They’ve stayed in Houston, but the Astros did switch from the National League to the American, in 2013.
• • •
I read the other day that as our memory diminishes with age. It’s a normal process and not necessarily some dreaded affliction. To which we could add, it also gives some of us an excuse for forgetting to clean out the garage. ….
• • •
Vaccination doesn’t hurt. Watching people get vaccinated does. I don’t know why this is thus, but having seen hundreds, maybe thousands of arms get poked on television, I have almost worn out the TV remote switching to something else. ….
• • •
There’s a little nocturnal animal in Madagascar called the Aye-Aye. Apparently it’s in the lemur family. He must be an agreeable little guy to have such a name as Aye-Aye. ….
• • •
Cameras at some hearing in Washington the other day showed a few politicians chewing something, most likely gum. They were sitting down, because as is widely known many politicians have difficulty walking and chewing gum at the same time. ….
• • •
Sthenic is one of those words that look like a typo. It means “sturdy, heavily and strongly built.” Wonder if there are any sthenic politicians.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
