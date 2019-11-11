Along the Way: Back when elders held up Bank of Carthage

Like most small towns, the place where I was born in Missouri, a beautiful little burg called Carthage, had a wonderful cast of local characters.
The most colorful were those who hung out at and around the courthouse square. There were two groups. They met each weekday.
One was the “Spit and Whittle Club,” whose members assembled on a couple of benches on the courthouse lawn.
The other bunch met across the street on the sidewalk.
Late in his life, my grandfather was among the gents who, as people used to say, “held up the Bank of Carthage” each morning.
And they did.
They stood on the sidewalk along Main Street and leaned their backs against the native-stone building at the northwest corner of the square.
They were our elder statesmen. My grandfather was the best listener of the bunch — and he had the best laugh, taking in the stories, gossip and political commentary of his friends.
The star attraction in this cast of wonderful characters was a fellow I absolutely loved to watch and listen to — and read, in the Letters to The Editor columns of the local newspaper.
His name was Dossie and he was a dead ringer for Danny DeVito's Penguin character in one of the "Batman" franchise movies. About 4-foot-5 in height and 4-foot-5 in circumference, he had a nose that was outdistanced only by his ever-present cigar.
The little round man often wrote Letters to The Editor of the local paper, and they were passionate, fiery, exaggerated and mostly incomprehensible.
With the remarkable and intense editing of Mr. E.L. Dale, the paper's proprietor, some of those letters — reduced to the few paragraphs Mr. Dale could decipher — actually made their way into print.
When his words wriggled their way onto the editorial page, Dossie’s cigars the next day took on a special glow and let off the greatest amount of smoke you can imagine, there on the sidewalk beside the bank.
He was a man of immense pride.
He was, as folks in the newsroom of the Carthage Evening Press occasionally remarked, "one of a kind."
To which Mr. Dale would always add, "Thank God."
Across the street on the lawn of the Jasper County Courthouse, there gathered the remarkable Spit and Whittle Club.
They had met for decades, the cast changing as members died off or forgot where they met, or why they met or, in the passage of time, who they were.
On my way to the fire station, then to the police station to pick up news and notes of interest for the Press, I would occasionally stop and sit with the Spit and Whittlers. They were mostly Democrats, as opposed to the Republicans who held up the Bank of Carthage.
One day in about his 40th year of meeting with the S&W boys, one member named Cowboy looked around at his friends and said, “I ought to know you fellers.”
That was the beginning of the end of his membership and the others’ interest in spitting and whittling and chit-chatting.
Cowboy had lost it, the rest of the committee figured, and slowly attendance tapered off to nothing.
Over the years I have often thought the city should have bought one of those nice memorial benches you see once in a while, to honor the Spit and Whittle Club.
And perhaps erected a monument on the side of the bank building in tribute to the old boys who kept the bank from falling over.
Unfortunately, by now even those who remembered these men have passed away … or lost their own memories.
We are losing, and may have already lost, something else:
A remarkable and colorful slice of Americana.
Somehow in years to come, I can’t imagine social media ever approaching the courthouse square — or those grizzled old fogies who gathered there — for their kind of performance in telling legends and lies and fragmented punchlines of old jokes.