When the temperature reaches June at noon, the last place you want to be is outdoors soaking up the flames of Big Summer.
Big Summer is a singe-a-thon here in the beautiful but scorching landscape of southern Arizona.
Discretion can be the better part of staying alive.
Birds get up for their morning tweet and like every creature in need of H2 oh-oh, they wonder when the monsoon rains will arrive.
An arid, intense melancholy grips the desert land and all of us who dwell within.
Everyday comedians, with the subtlety of a trash truck, repeat the eternal — and infernal — weather report for this region: Hot through September and half of October.
There is justifiable fear and foreboding at the prospect of doing dangerous drudgery outdoors, such as yard work, between a time frame of, oh, sunrise and sunset (at least that’s the way some of us look at it).
Eventually the sky turns loud and cranky and the rains begin arriving regularly.
What a feeling!
It’s high-five time for sure. Or high-elbow time for the more cautious among us.
Gutters will flow, dry washes will flood and foolish motorists will challenge those waters — and be lucky to survive. Too often they don’t survive and heartbroken residents shake their heads and mourn.
This is our monsoon. Promising, scary and dangerous.
It can be confusing, sometimes maddening, waiting for the blasted heat to cook up a thunderstorm.
But it will.
And when it does, enjoy the cooling rain, folks …. but never, ever challenge the flooding that comes with it.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
