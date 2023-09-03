If you’re waiting for a poll that reveals we’re all sick of polls, you’re not alone.

Fear and foreboding at the prospect of almost anything seems to inspire frantic surveys of our opinion on what should be done and what should not be done. About drugs or crime or spy drones or any topic that might ruin our day.



Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.

