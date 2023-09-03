If you’re waiting for a poll that reveals we’re all sick of polls, you’re not alone.
Fear and foreboding at the prospect of almost anything seems to inspire frantic surveys of our opinion on what should be done and what should not be done. About drugs or crime or spy drones or any topic that might ruin our day.
Surely somewhere in some dim room filled with curious smoke, there are curious brainiacs united in suffering from some irksome hassle, anxious to turn it into a national irritation.
So they start with a poll.
Then they get on the phone and ask television to spread it.
And we are treated to the latest coast-to-coast headache.
This encourages ratings, computer clicks and sales of anxiety remedies. We can sit there in our recliners and suffer the latest up-to-the-minute aggravation.
Candidates for this and that take a stance in favor or against whatever the poll suggests.
TV panel shows summon the cast and a story line is written. Calculated to incite rage, of course, because that incites ratings.
Great noise is made over some notorious inconsequence. Driverless cars. Vanishing hula hoops. Rescue roosters. Deceitful decoupage. Anything that might promote endless, contemptible pettifoggery.
Television at its best.
The medium long ago was hit in the head and rendered unconscionable.
TV’s dependency — its addiction — to panicky polls contributes to national befuddlement and unrest.
And it makes some of us old fogies loudly cranky.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.
