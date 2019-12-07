Public meetings, church services, funerals, goat ropings and snipe hunts ... these days they all begin with the same invocation:
“Please turn off your cell phones.”
Are they a milestone in human interconnectedness, or a millstone about to crush our sanity?
Ah, the blessed cell phone-smartphone-whatever …
These magic devices will surely raise us to new heights, if they don’t push us headlong into new depths.
On just about any day of the week, right out in the open ...
• You might see a fellow walking toward you in the grocery store appearing to be in great pain — perhaps bleeding from the ear.
But, no … he’s listening to directions from the voice inside his cell phone.
• In a swaggeringly empty-headed yammer, another person describes to a domino-shaped gibber-gadget how smart some house cat is, or how seedy the neighbor’s lawn has become.
• You’re stopped at a traffic light that turned green (about an hour ago, it seems) but you can’t move because the moron in front of you is playing digital tic-tac-toe or writing his memoirs on — what else? — a smartphone.
Convenience or confounded annoyance?
I guess it all depends on how you look at smartphones and dumb usage.
Smart usage of dumb phones would undoubtedly involve a hammer and a trash can. But since these contraptions can cost hundreds of hard-earned dollars, self-denial and non-indulgence right at the start might be the best approach.
Like it or not, these little wonders are here to stay, though, to enrich or enrage us.
And like it or not, they are the master, the owner is the slave.
The best we can do as participants or innocent bystanders is to accept the smartphone and try to tolerate it.
And if you carry one (if you are armed and dangerous), don’t play around with them. They are not a toy. They are a blizzard of noisy notifications and nonsense.
Never use the smartphone while in the operation of a motor vehicle or hydroplane or rock climbing or skiing or window-washing a skyscraper.
In fact, do us all a favor and use them only as a last resort and stay away from them as much as possible.
If you’re unarmed and a smartphone is headed in your direction, full-steam behind a loaded grocery cart for instance, find something to dive behind and shield yourself immediately.
And try to be forgiving.
The person who owns that smartphone is in love with it and doesn’t realize how dangerous it is.
So we must deal with — and dodge — these delightfully devilish devices.
We must deal with and dodge them until the final curtain when we hear That Voice on the day of doom:
“Please turn off your cell phones.”
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.