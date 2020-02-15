What could she want?
This mystery lady in the green sedan parked in front of our house, dabbing her eyes in the rearview mirror either to stem the tide of tears, or adjust false eyelashes?
I was at the computer computing, and decided to ignore the visitor. But half an hour later she was still there in the car, and I began to wonder.
Could she be a church lady with an exciting list of giving opportunities — contributions to pay for much needed coal shipments for the digging-weary of Newcastle?
A peanut fund for Georgia farmers? Jackfruit to Bangladesh?
Might she be following up on the house call made last week by that aggressive young guy trying to sell us a vacuum cleaner?
Now it was 45 minutes she had been in front of the house, and in addition to dabbing her eyes for whatever reason, she was talking to her smart phone.
Ah hah! Russian spy, obviously, checking with the home office.
Or Houston Astros scout stealing our signals.
It even occurred to me she might be an artist sketching our house with the thought of selling us the sketch so we could place it in our parlor. If we ever have a parlor.
Suddenly she was in animated discussion with her smart phone, shaking her head and using her free hand to make a point to the person she was talking to … who couldn’t see her unless they were connected video-to-video, or whatever you call it.
Now it was an hour.
Maybe I should just go ask her why she was parked in front of the house.
Or take her a sandwich — it was almost lunchtime.
Maybe she was working undercover for a foreign government and planned to deposit at our doorstep a crude, homemade device that would play loud rap music and get us into trouble with the HOA.
The last people you ever want to be in trouble with are/is the HOA.
Then it was time for my wife to go to book club. She opened the garage door, backed the car out, closed the garage door and left …
With the mystery lady still scoping our house.
To sketch it;
Or sell it;
Or solicit votes or money;
Or plant a rap-music bomb;
Or report to whomever, wherever, on the other end of her smart phone. Perhaps Moscow. Or Nizhny Novgorod. Yeah, Nizhny Novgorod.
Finally, at about the hour-and-45 minute mark, I gave up and decided to solve the mystery my own self.
I would march out and ask her what the heck was going on.
Maybe I should check to see if my computer could help me write her a note, in Russian, in case she was a spy and didn’t understand English.
Maybe I should take a frying pan or complimentary company-logo pen knife to defend myself.
As I got to the front door, she pulled away.
Just like that.
Can you believe it? After all that time ... and not even a goodbye.
What a rotten writer of mystery stories real-life is.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.