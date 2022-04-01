ACROSS THE VALLEY

Spring into fitness!
For the past 35 years, the GVR Swim Club has held its annual February Fitness Challenge. The idea is to set a goal and estimate your total swim mileage for the month of February.
Prior year participants estimated goals between 20 and 112 miles. In 2017, GVR Swim Club had eight swimmers participate but only one, Gordie Kissman, swam 112 miles in the month of February. This equates to 4 miles a day or 140 laps a day. That was quite an achievement, and no one to date has been able to swim that many miles in one month.
This year, 13 participants had goals ranging from 20 to 50 miles. While the challenge is based on each person achieving their goal, two notable swimmers, Craig Shaffer and Darien Kissman, swam 50.5 and 50 miles respectively.
For those GVR members interested in joining the fun, the Green Valley Swim Club swims year-round every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, check out the website at gvrswimclub.com and use our contact form.
P.E.O. Trunk sale
On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 9 am to noon, St. Francis In The Valley Episcopal church's back parking lot will light up with 15 to 20 cars selling treasures out of their trunks. Everything from housewares, clothing, jewelry, books, tools and more. It will be a mix of new and used items at incredible prices!
This unique charity sale is put on by P.E.O., Chapter BO/Green Valley, a women's Philanthropic Educational Organization. It celebrates the advancement of women with monetary assistance for furthering their education through scholarships, grants, awards and loans, motivating women to achieve their highest expectations.
Don't miss this opportunity to buy quality items for your home, personal or business use. Be a part of helping women reach for the stars.
A Tubac culinary comeback
By Maddy Paschal
By the time the late afternoon Union Pacific rolls past Tubac on Sunday, April 10, the lawns at the Tubac Golf Resort will have been manicured to perfection, 50 tables will have been placed under the ancient cottonwoods, the bandstand will have been readied, and more than 20 restauranteurs and beverage vendors will have gathered, prepared and poured their gourmet delights to comfortably satisfy more than 500 guests.
The 19th Annual Taste of Tubac celebration at the Tubac Golf Resort runs 5 to 8 p.m., or until you have finished dancing to Hardscrabble Road, an incredible dance band.
This fundraising celebration, hosted by the Tubac Rotary Club, benefits many local organizations and has delighted the I-19 corridor community for years thanks to the generosity of more than 20 restauranteurs and beverage vendors. For example, weeks before it begins, restauranteur Melinda and chef Elio Trovorelli of Melio’s Italian Restaurant circle their wagons, staff and kitchen with a myriad of preparation. And so they were one of the first to say YES when asked if they would again participate in the Taste of Tubac.
Tickets can be purchased at the Green Valley Chamber of Commerce, and in Tubac at Tumacookery, Jane’s Attic, Donna’s Salon, and the Tubac Golf Resort.