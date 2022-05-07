Love to cook? Then check our the Southern Arizona Flavor Duel 2022 that the Green Valley News is hosting monthly through November.
On the third Friday of each month, a recipe contest at a local restaurant will feature contestants as the GV News' editorial team live streams the event as they taste dishes made by our readers. The winners will be published in the Green Valley News' cookbook.
Sign up now for the category of your choice or multiple categories and be ready for us to taste your dish for a chance to win a $50 gift card and be featured in this year's Southern Arizona FLAVORS cookbook!
The May 20 Flavor Duel is Backyard Barbecue Feast!
Upcoming Summer contests include the Best Burger Duel in June and a Fire & Ice Duel in July for the best salsa and cool summer treats.
Pet Friends
Are feathered friends part of your family? If so, the Green Valley News would like to hear from you about your winged companions for the 2nd annual Southern Arizona Pet Friends magazine that will publish in August.
From parrots to song birds, Special Projects and Features Section coordinator Karen Walenga would like to hear you about your avian companions. Email her at kwalenga@gvnews.com or phone 520-547-9739.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone