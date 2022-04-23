Couple nets swim award
Bob and Mary Jones are this year's recipients of the Hugh Copeland award from the Green Valley Swim Club, presented to the couple by Club President Brad Eastridge.
The award is given in honor of Hugh Copeland and is presented to an individual or group embodying Copeland’s selfless commitment to helping others succeed through swimming.
Bob’s contributions with the club began with his support as club president. During his term he was proud and happy to see the club's membership grow. Bob’s lifetime United States Masters swimming achievements are 12 individual and 10 relay Top Ten awards in USMS events since 2003. He is forever grateful to be part of the GVR Swim Club and for the wonderful friendships he has made over the past 18 years. He can still be found swimming at the West Center several days a week.
Bob began swimming at the age of 8 at a small-town community pool in Illinois. In his early years, he could be found competing and medaling in the annual California La Jolla Rough Water swim, a difficult 3-mile triangular course. He has also competed in many triathlons throughout Arizona and California.
Bob and Mary have been together 40 years, and Mary’s commitment supporting Bob’s swimming endeavors have not gone unnoticed. She has been by his side to encourage and cheer him on at countless swim meets and triathlons.
New P.E.O officers on board
The Green Valley P.E.O. Reciprocity Council recently elected officers for the 2022-2023 year. The council consist of two members from each Green Valley, Chapters BO, CA, DA, DI, DT, EJ, FB, and Groups, Madera, Santa Rita and Green Valley.
The Council holds a Fall Tea and a Founder’s Day luncheon in which all P.E.O. Chapters and Groups in Green Valley are invited to celebrate the sisterhood.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America, with close to 6,000 chapters.
Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, members are passionate about P.E.O.’s mission: to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $383 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.
For more information: https://www.peointernational.org/ and/or https://azpeo.org/
Two earn DAR awards
The Madera Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored two members for their good works, with awards presented by Chapter Regent Jewel Owen.
Stacie Emert garnered an Excellence in Community Service Award on on April 15 for founding the Angel Hearts Pajamas Project, which provides a new pair of pjs and a book to children who are placed into foster care.
Sharon O’Connor also earned an Excellence in Community Service Award on April 15 for painting mailboxes for her neighbors and contributing any donations she receives to the local food bank.
Kiwanis Club activities
Nadine Hanson, community engagement coordinator with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest (LSS-SW), was the featured guest at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Green Valley. Hanson shared the multi-faceted areas of LSS-SW services, including in-home care, meals-on-wheels, refugee resettlement, and foster child and family care. The Kiwanians support this agency with funding for adult care needs and school supplies for children. Club President Warren Sargent presented Hanson with a small gift from Kiwanis.