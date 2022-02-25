ACROSS THE VALLEY

The happy winner of the Arizona-themed quilt made by the Needles Group of the Green Valley Chapter of the American Association of University Women is Annika Kilbarger, a 13-year-old at Marana Middle School.
The teen loves art, painting and colors, and her grandmother is teaching her the art of quilting. When they visited the Quilt Central Studio in Green Valley recently, she saw the quilt that AAUW members Gail Garrison, Ann Bradford, and Stacie Meyer were selling raffle tickets for. Annika convinced her grandmother to buy some tickets, and it was worth the effort.
Proceeds from sale of the raffle tickets will be used to support AAUW activities, in particular scholarships for women attending Pima Community College.
Premiere Performance
“BEETHOVEN REMEMBERED, A World Premiere,” by Harry Clark, takes the stage Wednesday, March 2, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center.
This theatrical and musical performance celebrates Ludwig Van Beethoven’s 250th birthday with short vignettes. Eight different personages who knew Beethoven from his childhood to his death recall the great artist after his demise in 1770, along with indelible compositions for cello and piano and more.
