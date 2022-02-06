ACROSS THE VALLEY

Tourney champion
Diana Averil earned the Champion title of the Haven Women's 18 Hole League President's Cup tournament in December.
Sweet Art Gala on tap
Enjoy live art and music performed by Continental School students at the annual Sweet Art Gala on Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center in Green Valley.
This community event also offers raffles, a silent and live auction, hors d'oeuvres, no-host bar and more.
Also, an online raffle starts Thursday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Feb. 12, at midnights. Visit www.32autctions.com/CSF2022
For more information, phone 520-223-6475 or email JPC559@aol.com
Empty Bowls returns Feb. 19
Valley Assistance Services will host its Empty Bowls events as a “walk-through”on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol.
Tickets are $25 and are available at Valley Assistance Services, Posada Java, Nancy Pantz and the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce. It includes your choice of an artisan-made bowl and a to-go lunch of 16 ounces of soup, a slice of French bread and a cookie.
The Joyful Spirit Ensemble will entertain with music during the walk-through, which also includes a raffle and silent auction. VAS's goal is to raise $20,000.
Enjoy LUNAFEST virtually
LUNAFEST, the Green Valley Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) annual fundraiser, will be virtual again this year. As usual, all proceeds will advance AAUW's mission of “Advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research” through local activities, including Pima Community College scholarships and AAUW National Funds.
This season’s program of seven selected short films will compel discussion, make you laugh, tug at your heartstrings, and motivate you to make a difference in your community. Incredibly diverse in style and content, the films are united by a common thread of exceptional storytelling by and about women. Attend LUNAFEST and enjoy great films while supporting an important community cause.
You can watch LUNAFEST on demand on Saturday, Feb. 19, from the comfort of your own couch and at a time that is convenient for you. Each and every one of you will have the best seat in the house!
So cuddle up with a beverage of your choice and a snack and enjoy LUNAFEST.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at: https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/virtual-green-valley-az-021922
More information is available at AAUW Green Valley website: https://greenvalley-az.aauw.net/lunafest-2022/