ACROSS THE VALLEY

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Association's members and donation recipients are, from left, Carol Stonecipher, treasurer of Friends in Deed; Jan Morgan, director of operations; TRLGA President Velma Whittier; and Cindy Nelson, chairwoman of the 2021 Chili Pepper Invitational.
Chili Pepper Tourney benefits FID
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Association hosted its annual Chili Pepper Tournament on Nov. 3. This year’s theme was “Happy Days Are Here Again.” The TRLGA was happy again on Nov. 30 when they presented Friends In Deed with a check for $1,400 raised through this year’s tournament.
The team best ball on each hole hole tournament was won by the team of Susan Gibson and Darci Timmer, shooting a gross 63. Claudette Grandbois and Marina Harsha took low net with a team 63.
New Leadership for GVR Cycling Club
The GVR Cycling Club elected new board members for 2022 at the club’s Annual Meeting in November. The new Board of Directors will be introduced at the December membership meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. at the GVR East Center.
Assuming their duties on Jan. 1, 2022 are President Karen Rainford, Vice-President Joanie Rogucki, Secretary Neil May and Treasurer Dale Brokaw.
The December membership meeting program will feature the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers on their cycling safety programs and promote volunteering for the SAV’s bicycle patrol.
Also the attendees will participate in a membership program to develop a year's planned program of activities and projects previously recommended by the membership including cycling safety information and education, youth cycling programs, promotion of needed cycling infrastructure projects and cycling maintenance.
