ACROSS THE VALLEY

The Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun are looking forward to publishing in November their glossy visitors’ guide, Discover Southern Arizona magazine, and we’d like to include some of our readers’ great photographs. For Discover, we team up with one of our sister newspapers, the Nogales International, to produce this beautiful magazine, so we are seeking photos from Sonoita/Patagonia to Sahuarita, Arivaca to Tubac, and Nogales to Green Valley, as well as select Tucson destinations. Check out last year's issue to get the idea.
We’re interested in unaltered black-and-white and color photos of landmarks, cool shops, golf courses, festivals, landscapes, and people, people and more people having fun!
There’s no contest, just the chance of seeing your work in print in a magazine seen by thousands of Southern Arizona travelers and residents.
Email your best photos to Green Valley News production manager Graham Harrington at gsh@gvnews.com no later than Oct. 8. We require your name and the location and community where the photograph was taken. Please be sure the JPGs you send us are at least 4x6 at 300 dpi. We need them big.
Thank you, and look for Discover Southern Arizona in November.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone