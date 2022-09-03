ACROSS THE VALLEY
Cathy Reeves photo

WANTED: YOUR BEST PHOTOS!

The Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun are looking forward to publishing in November their glossy visitors’ guide, Discover Southern Arizona magazine, and we’d like to include some of our readers’ great photographs. For Discover, we team up with one of our sister newspapers, the Nogales International, to produce this beautiful magazine, so we are seeking photos from Sonoita/Patagonia to Sahuarita, Arivaca to Tubac, and Nogales to Green Valley, as well as select Tucson destinations. Check out last year's issue to get the idea.



