ACROSS THE VALLEY

Swimmers earn medals
A trio of Green Valley swimmers — Susan Martin, Samantha Martoni and Craig Shaffer — competed Nov. 20-21 with the Saddlebrooke swim club at the annual Ron John Invitational/Arizona State Short Course Meters Championship at the Arizona State Mona Plummer aquatic center.
Saddlebrooke brought 37 swimmers, ages 59 to 88, to compete against other teams from Arizona and surrounding states. Saddlebrooke Swim Club has won this meet the last 7 years and this year was no different, winning by 20 points. The trio from Green Valley captured many medals and several personal bests.
Susan Martin, a recent Green Valley swim member and new to the USMS Saddlebrooke club, won 4 medals: 2nd place in the 100 meter Free, 3rd in the 400 Individual medley (IM), 3rd in the 400 Free, and 3rd in the 200 IM.
Samantha Martoni captured 4 medals: 2nd place in the 200 Breast, 2nd in the 50 Back, 3rd in the 100 Breast, and 3rd in the 100 Fly.
Craig Shaffer placed in every event he swam: 1st in the 100 Fly, 1st in the 200Fly, 1st in the 200 IM, 1st in the 50 Back, 2nd in the 100 Back, 2nd in the 50 Fly, 2nd in the 200 Back, 3rd in the 50 Free.
Boutique recipients
Three charities each received checks for $5,300 from the Desert Hills Lutheran Church 2021 Fall Boutique. Pictured from left are event co-chairwoman Jeanette Heath; Emily and Jan Hoffman with Habitat for Humanity/Veterans only; Kelly Laurich representing Fisher House; Roger Fisher and Reed Olson representing RISE Scholastic Achievement; and event co-chairwoman Marcia Cleary.
Bowl-A-Rama on tap
The BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior Bowling's annual Bowl-A-Rama as coming up on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at Cactus Bowl in Tucson. It's open to all who wants to have some fun with open, no-tap bowling with prizes, and to see if you want to be a part of the winter season. It's the kickoff for the winter bowling league that begins Jan. 6 and runs for 12 weeks. Currently, there are about 20 teams with a couple missing a bowler or two, so there is room for anyone who cares to give it a try.
For details on the upcoming Bowl-A-Rama and the winter bowling season, contact Ed Karnes at tet68vn@hotmail.com or 520-279-1521.
Dance into the New Year
The GVR Saturday Night Dance Club is hosting a New Year's Eve Dinner & Dancing celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, at Santa Rita Springs, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte.
Enjoy live dance music by Crossfire, with dinner choices of prime rib, salmon, or vegetarian entrees, non-alcoholic beverages (BYOB), champagne toast, and party favors. Attire is “dressy.”
Cost is $50 per person and pre-paid reservations are required as space is limited. For information and reservations, phone Carol at 520-275-1559.