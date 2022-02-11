ACROSS THE VALLEY

Pictured clockwise from upper left are Green Valley Reciprocity President Brenda Boomer, Arizona State P.E.O. President Deb Schmalz, Arizona State P.E.O Organizer Ruth Parker and, seated, 81-year Honoree Marion Carlisle.
Green Valley P.E.O. Reciprocity Council held its annual Founders’ Day Celebration at the Crystal Ballroom in Quail Creek on Saturday, Jan. 29. Participating in the celebration were P.E.O. Green Valley Chapters, BO, CA, DA, DI, DT, EJ, FB and the Santa Rita and Green Valley Groups.
This year, the council was honored to have the Arizona State P.E.O. President Deb Schmalz and Arizona State P.E.O Organizer Ruth Parker attend this event. During the luncheon program, P.E.O. members were acknowledged for their significant anniversaries of 50, 60 and 70 years as members. An exceptional member, Marion Carlisle, celebrated 81 years as a P.E.O. member. She is a centenarian with quite a history and many campfire stories to tell.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women; educates women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The piano music of Chopin, “the poet of the piano,” will fill the entire program of Keyboard Classics and Comments for the Feb. 21 program. Selections from Frederic Chopin's vast and unique treasures will be introduced with descriptive commentary. Via ZOOM, listeners and newcomers can hear the program at home. Zoom ID: 81618194376. Call Ann-Marie Schaffer at 520-625-1609 for more information.
Get Your Irish On!
Looking forward to the “wearing of the green” on St. Patrick's Day on Friday, March 17?
If you have a favorite St. Paddy's outfit, tradition, decór, or yummy recipe to share, Green Valley News freelance writer Ellen Sussman would like to hear from you. Contact her at ellen2414@cox.net
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone