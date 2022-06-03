ACROSS THE VALLEY

Kaden Boyter, son of Scott and Mary Jo Boyter, and Rylee Koebnick, daughter of Jeff and Shonie Koebnick, were named the Country Club of Green Valley’s scholarship recipients for 2022.
Eddie Bittle, general manager of CCGV, presented the two students with their $1,000 scholarships in a brief ceremony at the club on May 20. Both Kaden and Rylee are 2022 graduates of Sahuarita High School.
The two played on the SHS golf teams all four years, and both maintained 4.0 GPAs throughout their high school years. Their coaches, Chris Fanning and Scott Jessee, recommended Kaden and Rylee for the CCGV scholarships and both spoke at the awards presentation.
Both students will begin their college careers at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Kaden plans to major in Mechanical Engineering while Rylee will major in Elementary Education.
Cycling repair station at Posada Java
The La Posada retirement community has established a cycling repair station at its Posada Java café. The popular coffee shop is a major stopping point for cyclists from the Green Valley area, Quail Creek, Sahuarita and as far away as Tucson.
The Dero Fix-it repair station is similar to the repair station at the Continental Shopping Plaza. The new repair station has a stand to hold the cycle, general tools for simple repairs, and a air pump for inflating tires. The public is invited to use the facility.
