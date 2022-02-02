If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Kiwanis support for childcare
Green Valley Kiwanis President Warren Sargent presents a gift of $1,200 to Susan Simmons of the Posada Life Community Program – Los Niños de Valle. This annual gift assists parents with expenses related to the childcare program. Simmons shared updates and information with Kiwanis members about this wonderful service to the community.
Tournament success
Haven Lady 9er's representatives Barb Hornyak and Cynthia Jans-Smith took first place in their division at the State Medallion Tournament held Jan. 14, 2022, at Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes.
Santa Rita Art League Masters Show
Once again members of the Santa Rita Art League have copied one of the Masters' paintings in the annual Masters Show. All are on exhibit at the Green Valley Recreation West Center through Feb. 16. Stop in at West Center lobby and enjoy the exhibit.
Included are Rich Metcalf’s copy of “Luncheon of the Boating Party” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Cheryl Jackson Schaeffer’s copy of “Indian Maid Seated” by Nicolai Fechin.
Sweet Saturday
Sweet Saturday is back at GVR Artisans’ Shop beginning Feb. 5 and running through April. Come in on the first Saturday of the month to enjoy free cookies and register for a handcrafted door prize while browsing your No.1 source for original, locally handcrafted art, gifts and novelties. The GVR Artisans’ Shop is at the West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Shop hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information: 520-625-3141
