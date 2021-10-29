ACROSS THE VALLEY

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BAJA Softball new field & season
By Wendy Constantine
If you haven’t been out to the Chuck Catino Softball Complex recently, you might be surprised to find yet another state-of-the-art softball field has been completed in this award-winning community-inspired park that partners with Pima County.
The BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) senior softball players have already begun to use this third field and are vying to get on teams in one of the three leagues that will start their winter season this coming January and runs through March.
Men and women age 50 and older who are interested in playing need to SIGN UP NOW — just print and fill out the membership form that can be found at the informative BAJA website (bajasportingclub.org) and mail it and your check to the address on the form.
The third field will be dedicated as the Jim Hill Field on Opening Day on Jan. 3, 2022. Meanwhile, you can enjoy batting practice and pick up games on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
GV swimmers earn medals
The Huntsman World Senior Games, held in St George, Utah, began in 1987 as an international senior sports competition. At this annual October event at the 2021 games, six Green Valley swimmers attended the aquatic competition along with 195 swimmers from around the world.
Medals were awarded for 1st through 3rd place. Many personal best times were achieved along with an abundance of medals won. Collectivity, the Green Valley group captured 7 Gold, 16 Silver and 11 Bronze Medals.
Samantha Martoni: 2 Gold, 5 Silver (200 fly 1st, 100 fly 1st, 400 IM 2nd, 200 IM 2nd, 200 Breast 2nd, 100 breast 2nd, 50 breast 2nd)
Scott Thorpe: 2nd 1500 free
Jacqueline Thorpe: 1 Gold, 6 Silver, 3 Bronze (800 free 2nd, 200 back 2nd, 200 IM 2nd, 200 breast 2nd, 100 fly 2nd, 50 fly 2nd, 1500 free 3rd, 200 fly 3rd, 400 IM 3rd)
Brad and Jacqueline also competed in the triathlon. Jacqueline won first place in her division, and Brad came in 5th.
