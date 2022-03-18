Keyboard Classics and Comments continues this month on Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m., via ZOOM. The program of Classical piano selections, performed and commentaries by Ann-Marie Schaffer, will feature several “mystery” composers. Information and the Zoom passcode: Ann-Marie at 520-625-1609.
Golf Fundraiser for girls
The Ladies Day and Girls Golf “Fun”draiser is Sunday, March 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Haven Golf Course. The event features free swing tips, drawings, prizes and more, and will raise money to support local girls golf teams and enrichment programs, sponsored by USGA*LPGA Girls Golf of Green Valley/Sahuarita.
Spring Fashion Show set
Tickets are available for purchase for The Women of Quail Creek's “Spring into Fashion” Show on April 27. Doors open at 11 a.m., with brunch served at 12:15 p.m. Cost of $30 per person covers brunch, iced tea and dessert.
View lovely spring and summer fashions courtesy of by Nancy Pantz, along with basket raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a chance to win one of two $100 gift cards.
Tickets are sold individually, as a small group, or by a table of 10. If buying for a group or table, the name of each tablemate is required when you make your reservations. Go to: https://womenqc.com/reservations.
Tickets also are available in the Madera Clubhouse from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 21, March 4, March 7, March 18 and March 21, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, March 9 and March 16.
Profits will go to support local valley charities. For more information, contact Bobbi Gordon at ogbg@sbcglobal.net.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone