ACROSS THE VALLEY

P.E.O. aids Hands of a Friend
P.E.O. Chapter EJ in Green Valley recently held its annual Christmas Party with Hands of a Friend as the local charity of choice. Individual Chapter EJ members generously donated $1,246.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The Green Valley Recreation Pickleball Club is helping to support Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona this year with a donation of $3,340. Each year the GVR club, with nearly 1,000 members, supports a worthy cause in the community.
This year’s donation enables Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona volunteers in Green Valley to deliver individual medically tailored meals from La Posada and the Santa Cruz Regional Valley Hospital directly to Green Valley neighbors who are homebound or disabled and needing compassion and nutritious meals.
Keyboard Classics online
The next "Keyboard Classics and Comments" will be “Zoomed" on Monday, Jan.17, at 10 a.m. Music by the famous "Three B's" will combine with musical anecdotes about Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms. Contact Ann-Marie Schaffer at 520-625-1609) for code information for this Zoom presentation.
