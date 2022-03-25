ACROSS THE VALLEY

Linda Laird recently presented the “Books for Classrooms” project at the recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Green Valley-Sahuarita at Triple Play. Their vision: “All children deserve to see themselves in books in their classrooms.”
In addition, new members Kevin Byrne, Rick Abernathy and Dan LeVan were inducted and welcomed by President Warren Sargent.
Elderly Brothers move to CPAC
The Elderly Brothers and Friends are moving to a new performance location starting Monday, March 28, with a concert featuring music by Patsy Cline and Hank Williams. The concert is at the Community Performance & Art Center patio from 4 to 5 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, food and/or cash donations for the Community Food Bank of Green Valley, hats, sunblock, water bottles and their cowgirl/cowboy boots.
Handicap parking and seating is available and special seating requests can be made by contacting Steve Strange at stevegstrange@gmail.com
Proceeds from the event will be given to the Community Food Bank as well as a stipend to CPAC.
The final show of the season for The Elderly Brothers will also take place at CPAC on April 11 featuring the music of Nat King Cole. The time will be announced at a later date.
Summer fun for kids
Every year the Sahuarita Sun, sister newspaper to the Green Valley News, presents a summer camp listing for groups and organizations planning to present youth programs, activities and camps for children and teens.
Is your organization or group planning to offer virtual or in-person activities for youngsters and/or teens this summer? If so, contact features section coordinator Karen Walenga by April 5 at kwalenga@sahuaritasun.com to get a free listing in the newspaper's annual Kids Camp section that publishes in mid-April.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone