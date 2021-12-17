If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Festive holiday parade
The Country Club of Green Valley once again celebrated the season with a Holiday Parade of festive golf carts.
Approximately 30 members of CCGV drove through Country Club Estates on Dec. 5 to spread some holiday cheer throughout the neighborhood. Winners of the contest for the Most Festively Decorated Cart this year were Mike and Denise O’Brien.
Christmas spirit
The Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church partnered with the Sahuarita Food Bank in December to bring a little Christmas to the San Fernando School in Sasabe. The church made sure every child received a bag of candy and treats, and Santa gave each child a present. The food bank contributed turkeys, eggs, milk and many bags of groceries for the children’s families.
Women's tourney results
Torres/Ranch Women’s Golf League entered four teams in the Arizona Southern District Women’s Golf Association’s Fall Partners Tournament. Three TRWGL teams placed. The tournament was held Nov. 15 & 16, at San Ignacio Golf Club in Green Valley.
Cindy Nelson and Velma Whittier were 1st Low Gross in the “Teddy Bear” Flight. Norma Dycus and Kayann Legg were 1st Low Gross in the “Eagle Claw” Flight, and Bonny Forkner and Mary Powell were 2nd Low Net in the “Beehive” Flight.
Southern District tournaments include women golfer’s from clubs all over southern Arizona. A third of all women’s golf associations belong to the Arizona Southern District Women’s Golf Association.
