VAS hosting fundraising walk
Valley Assistance Services will host its first fundraising walk on Saturday, March 26. Check-in is at Posada Java from 7 to 8 a.m.
Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:15 a.m.
The event offers two routes: a 2-mile improved dirt walking path or a paved 0.8 mile path that is good for people using walkers.
Cost is $25 per person or $15 per student ages 18 and younger. Dogs are welcome on the walk as long as they remain leashed, and it costs an additional $5 for each dog.
To register, visit the office at 3950 S. Camino del Heroe or go online to valleyassistanceservices.org.
Cycling Group debuts at La Posada
Joni Condit, La Posada CEO, greeted the new members of the premier ride of the newly formed La Posada Cycling Group. It represents a diversity of riders from the resident members who use road bicycles, recumbents, trikes, electric bikes and mountain bicycles. The group will encourage health and safety, as well as ride opportunities in the Green Valley area.
Its first ride was more than 9 miles within the campus road system. The next group rides will be to Pima County's Historic Canoa Ranch and to Quail Creek. It was formed with the strong support of La Posada fitness director Kimberly Murphy and led by residents Hank Deutsch and Tom Wilsted, both who formed the Green Valley Recreation Cycling Club. La Posada provides over 40 tricycles for resident use.
Local swimmers go the distance
The Saddlebrook Swim Club held its annual long-distance swim meet at the Oro Valley pool on March 5-6. Six Green Valley swim club members were in attendance for this grueling 2-day meet, which consisted of racing a 1650 short course yards Saturday morning, then a 1,000 (SCY) about 3 hours later; followed on Sunday by the 1500 meter long course event.
These distance races are considered by many to be the hardest races in this sport. Four swimmers swam all three events — Craig Shaffer, Samantha Martoni, Brad Eastridge and Margi Sundell — with personal best times achieved.
GVR Michigan Club reopens
The Michigan Club held its first get-together on March 2 at the West Center since Covid began. The pizza party was enjoyed by 64 attendees with entertainment by Country Western singer Bill Ganz, who ended the performance with “Happy Trails to You,” which was very nostalgic as we remember the days of Roy Rogers. For more information on the Michigan Club and upcoming events, visit the website www.michiganclub.org.
Summer fun for kids
Every year, the Sahuarita Sun, sister newspaper to the Green Valley News, presents a summer camp listing for groups and organizations planning to present youth programs, activities and camps for area youngsters and teens.
Is your organization or group planning to offer virtual or in-person activities for children and/or teens this summer? If so, contact features section coordinator Karen Walenga by April 4 at kwalenga@sahuaritasun.com to get a free listing in the newspaper's annual Kids Camp section that publishes in mid-April.