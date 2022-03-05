P.E.O. awards grant
The local Chapter CA of the International P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Association) presented to Charla Renwick a Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant in the amount of $3000. Renwick is pursuing a nursing degree at Pima Community College.
The PCE grant is a need-based program providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment.
P.E.O., one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America, provides opportunities for women through scholarship, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College.
Students earn scholarships
At a recent worship service, the United Methodist Church of Green Valley honored the recipients of its 2021-2022 college scholarships.
The GVCC Foundation has been awarding scholarships for over 40 years to local students. Currently it is helping to support 20 students, 13 of whom were able to attend the service. One student participated in a video. They had the opportunity to introduce themselves to the congregation, share their plans, and thank church members for their support and encouragement. After the service, they stayed to talk one-on-one with many of the congregation.
The students are all from Sahuarita High School and Walden Grove High School and attend colleges ranging from Pima Community College to the University of Alabama.
The United Methodist Church of Green Valley is proud to help support these outstanding young adults and wishes them much success in their studies.
Swimmers bring home medals
Medals, medals, and more medals were won by a trio of Green Valley swim club members. The field of competitors came from all over the state to compete in the Arizona Senior Olympic Games in Chandler on Feb. 27, 2022.
By placing first through third, or obtaining a qualifying time at the meet, the trio qualified for the 2023 National Senior Games being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
All three Green Valley swimmers qualified in every event they swam. Samantha Martoni swam the 200 Fly, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Breast and 50 Free. Craig Shaffer swam the 200 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Back and 50 Fly. Joannie Eastridge swam the 200 Fly, 400 IM, 100 Back and the 200 Breast.
SRAL exhibit winners
The Santa Rita Art League Members’ Annual Exhibit at the Canoa Ranch Social Center shows the colorful and creative work of 40-plus artists in the realistic and abstract categories.
March 2 was awards night with artists, family and friends attending.
Tubac artist David Simons was the judge, and Santa Rita Art League members Nan Lux and Bonnie Nelson were exhibit co-chairs.
In the realistic category Cindy Haase won $300 as first place winner for her painting titled “Trio.” Second and third place winners were Layne Cook and Mary Oelschlafger. Honorable Mentions went to Sonya Edwards, Mary Oelschlafger and Bruce Wamsley.
In the abstract category Pat McKean won $300 as first place winner for her painting titled “Long Way Home.” Second and third place winners were Valerie St. Marie and Becky Fitzgerald. Honorable Mentions went to George Shively, Laurel Sponseller and Joyce Fearnside.
Everyone who attended was invited to vote for Artist’s Choice. Mary Oelschlafger was the winner in the realistic category and George Shively won in the abstract category.
The exhibit in the lobby and hallway is open through March 31 for public viewing.