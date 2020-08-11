ABSTRACT PAINTING: Path to her artistic voice

Art that uses shapes, colors, forms and a variety of marks — and doesn’t attempt to depict something real — is the signature of abstract art.
Instead of setting out paint or pastels to create a realistic object or scene, abstract artists use colors to create shapes and forms that are pleasing to them and hopefully an audience of abstract enthusiasts.
For Green Valley artist Cindy Haase, her learning and instinct for creating a distinct style of abstract works makes them stand out wherever their displayed or exhibited.
Growing up in a creative family — her father was a builder, her mother a crafter, her brother a carpenter, and her sister a photographer — made it easy to experiment and try new artistic ideas.
Haase recalls getting involved with art while in high school and initially enjoying creating caricatures after a neighbor gave her a box of pastels. She experimented with collage and sculptures, but didn’t approach art seriously until after she was married and her two sons were old enough to move out.
“Once they moved out, I focused on creativity. I worked with colored pencils and was president of the Colored Pencil Society of America for two years, doing still life, fruits and vegetables.”
Haase admits she didn’t understand abstract art, but once the bug bit, abstract gave her an artistic voice.
“When I found abstract, I found a way to express myself, but I’ll still do fruits,” she said. Indeed, her refrigerator door is dotted with several mini canvasses of lemons, limes, pears and cherries.
Haase has studied with several art instructors, and she credits nationally recognized artist Deborah Stewart for setting her on the right path to delve into, explore and highlight her senses for creating her individual style of abstract art.
Green Valley photographer Sally Cantrell Griffith is a fan of Haase’s abstract style, her use of color, and what she calls “structural compositions” and the emotional impact Haase’s art has on her.
“It was just my style, just what I wanted to learn how to do in my own way by taking her pastel class. Being a photographer, it was with some fear that I hoped to learn how to create good work in another medium,” Griffith explained. “It was a bonus when it turned out that she is also an outstanding teacher, supporting each student’s gifts, and seeing and helping them with their fears and challenges.”
Haase has focused on abstract art that emphasizes structures, including bridges. While living in Nebraska, she did a series of abstract silos that struck her artistic fancy.
“I learned much about myself doing abstract and being attracted to shapes,” she said while thinking aloud.
Looking within her artistic mind, Haase said she realized her art needs turquoise, red, orange, circles and rectangles.
How does she know when an abstract piece is complete or finished?
“I’ll look at it and ask: ‘Does it meet all the elements of art?’ ”
If she likes the silent response, she knows she’s done.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.