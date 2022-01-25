ABSTRACT ART ANEW Colorful competition returns

Abstract art has been part of the art world for about 100 years when artists began creating simplified objects with little or no reference to reality.
Abstract art as it is known today can be attributed to impressionism, post-impressionism and cubism, as these three styles helped to promote and accept the concept that art doesn’t have to be representative.
Beginning at the start of the 20th century, abstract art was considered radical for its time. One definition describes it as art that doesn’t attempt to represent reality but seeks to achieve its effect using lines, shapes, forms, colors, texture and space.
“Abstract art has been with us in one form or another for almost a century now and has proved to be not only a long-standing crux of cultural debate but a self-renewing, vital tradition of creativity. We know that it works, even if we’re still not sure why that’s so …” said abstract artist Dean Nimmer.
Local abstract art competition
In 2004, about a century after abstract art emerged, Green Valley abstract artist and competition founder Eva Briggs bequeathed $20,000 to the Santa Rita Art League for a 20-year competition and exhibit.
Briggs’ requirements were simple and straightforward: All art entries had to be abstract on a 36-by-36 inch canvas.
This is the 17th year of the competition. The exhibit runs from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28 at the Community Performance & Art Center. The actual 17th year, planned for 2021, was canceled due to the pandemic.
Each year $1,000 is awarded, with $500 to the first-place winner, and $300 and $200 going to second and third-place winners, respectively.
Winners will be announced at a reception on Friday, Feb. 11, between 5 and 7 p.m. at CPAC. The public is invited, with masks required inside CPAC.
Julie Sasse, Ph.D. and chief curator of the Tucson Museum of Art, is the judge.
Green Valley abstract artists Del Marinello and Susan McKelvy are the exhibit’s co-chairs.
New artists compete
Jeani Gustafson, Julie Medow and Robert Hamilton are first-time entrants in the competition, as they are relatively new to Green Valley.
Gustafson is an artist with 40 years of experience that includes abstract with other art styles.
“Abstract art appeals to me because of the artistic license artists can take. The artists here made an effort to explain the parameters to new members. I was very welcomed and the show was clearly explained. I’m looking forward to the show,” she said.
A two-year resident of Green Valley, Julie Medow has been enjoying abstract painting for 10 years.
“I enjoy balancing different elements of color and space, using my imagination, and I like the challenge of doing an abstract on a 36-inch by 36-inch canvas. I enjoy using orange and blue due to the contrast,” she pointed out.
Robert Hamilton is also a first-time Briggs entrant, though he began doing abstract art in 2009. What about it appeals to him?
“I like the basic elements of line, form and color, the opportunity to be expressive and the challenge of the size,” he explained of the coming show.
Hamilton has no favorite colors; he likes to change.
The coming show will also include many former Briggs entrants for a colorful and delightful exhibit.
