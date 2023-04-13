Talking about experiencing World War II as a child in Poland and living under Russia’s communist rule is hard for Anna Baker. But the 88-year-old Green Valley resident pushes through the painful memories and tells her story because she feels it’s important for others to know how bad the war was.
“When Germans invaded Poland, I was 4 years old,” Baker said. “It was a very difficult time because Poland wasn’t prepared for the war at all. So Germans had free access to invade Poland very fast.”
That was in September 1939, at the beginning of World War II. By then, Baker and her family were living at Polytech University in Warsaw. Her grandfather Oskar Sosnowski was a renowned architect who designed many historically significant buildings and taught classes before the war began. He had also fought in the Russian army as a draftee during WWI and reasoned that the university was the safest place for his family.
He invited other Polish citizens to join them, and everyone hid in buildings when the bombs started to drop.
“The sirens started to make sound that ‘it’s coming, coming,’” recalled Baker, whose first language is Polish. Her grandfather rushed out of hiding to make one final check and ensure everyone was in the building when he was hit in the leg by bomb shrapnel. He was unable to receive treatment since all the hospitals were shut down. Sosnowski died from his wounds Sept. 24.
“This changed my life and whole family because we lost a really marvelous person,” Baker said. “And then we had to manage somehow.”
The Polish Home Army was formed in February 1942, and Baker’s father joined as an officer.
“It was very risky for his life," she said.
The family lived in an apartment in a nice part of Warsaw near the Vistula River. Baker and her twin brother, Jerzy, attended school and the family lived there for about two years under German occupation. Then one day, a group of Germans kicked them out because they wanted the apartment.
The family was transferred to the central part of Warsaw, just one block from a ghetto. On the way to school, Baker saw Polish citizens throwing food over a wall to starving Jewish people.
Knowing about the upcoming Warsaw Uprising of 1944, which was initiated Aug. 1 by the Polish Home Army in an attempt to force the Germans to leave Warsaw, Baker’s father had the family move to the village of Lochow to live with friends.
At one point, the family had to leave because of the constant threat of being bombed. The friends had dug an underground hiding place next to the railroad tracks. They spent a few nights there hiding from the Russians and Germans alongside the deafening roar of passing trains and the constant threat of bombs falling from the sky.
After they emerged, Baker’s mother went to the village to fetch some food. Enemy fire rained down while she walked home carrying a large pot of soup and she fell to the ground. Luckily, only her coat was hit by a rocket.
The Russians had invaded Poland and were expected to attack Warsaw at the time of the uprising and help drive out the Germans. But they didn’t launch an offensive attack and only entered the city weeks after the initial wave of fighting. Without the strength of the Soviet army behind them, the Poles fought 63 days rather than the expected two- or three-day battle.
“Germans were leaving, Russians were coming. We were just in the middle of the front,” said Baker.
The uprising ended unsuccessfully on Oct. 2, 1944. The Russians finally invaded Warsaw and the Germans retreated, leaving devastation in their wake. Hitler’s troops had targeted not only Home Army soldiers, but also women and children. All told, about 150,000 civilians and 16,000 troops in the Polish Home Army were killed. About 40,000 men, women and children were massacred during a three-day period in the district of Wola. Nearly all the buildings in Warsaw were destroyed.
“There was big, huge hunger and poverty. We had bread once a week,” Baker recalled.
The bread was poor quality, and the family mostly got by on onions, sauerkraut, potatoes and root vegetables.
A Russian commander lived next door to Baker and her family, and his wife became friends with Baker’s mother, Cecylia Sosnowska. The foreign woman occasionally gave the family extra food. One day, she told her that the Germans had left Warsaw and that it was safe to return.
At age 37, Cecylia went to Warsaw to see if her home was standing and to look for her husband. She walked 40 miles alone in the middle of winter over unplowed roads and blown-up bridges only to discover that the Polish government had installed three families in her former apartment and that her husband was dead. He had died Aug. 18 of the previous year, right after his brother was died in the fighting.
Before WWI, the population of Warsaw was 1.3 million. When it was liberated on Jan. 20, 1945, the population was 153,000 and the city was nearly razed.
“If you look at photos of Warsaw after the war on the internet you can see why Anna's mother did not move back into Warsaw,” said Ed Baker, Anna’s husband.
Cecylia, along with her children and mother-in-law, returned to her birth town of Kazmiera, where they lived in a two-bedroom farmhouse with seven other people. Through the help of a pre-war friend, the women were eventually able to establish a shop selling silk in Gliwice, in southern Poland. The children joined them, and Baker moved to Warsaw to study music education after graduating from high school in 1951. She’d always been passionate about music, dancing in the living room as a child as her father played the piano.
With financial aid and oversight from Russia, the Poles built many plain, multi-story apartment buildings in Warsaw. But the Poles wanted to rebuild the original Old Town center of Warsaw like it had been in its glory days. They used drawings that Baker’s grandfather, Oskar, had instructed his architecture students to create just before the war started.
“These drawings were hidden by the professors of architecture at Oskar's university as otherwise the Germans would have destroyed them,” Ed said.
Baker’s grandfather lost his life at the beginning of the war, but his legacy lives on in the historic buildings rebuilt according to the drawings.
In 1979, Baker took a trip to Mongolia. The trip was monitored and censored by the communist government. Even under intense scrutiny, she managed to meet Ed, an American tourist. They claim they were “just friends” at first, but a photograph from the trip shows them strolling hand in hand (and bundled up in jackets) over the tundra.
The couple married in 1981, and moved to California where Baker continued the music education career she’d started in Poland. She taught music for 10 years at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and at the San Francisco Ballet Preparatory School.
Though her eyesight is failing, Baker still plays the piano. Her home features two beautiful pianos, one of which her mother bought for her when they moved to Gilwice in 1947. Baker loves to play Chopin with no sheet music needed.
She plays by memory, for love.