Talking about experiencing World War II as a child in Poland and living under Russia’s communist rule is hard for Anna Baker. But the 88-year-old Green Valley resident pushes through the painful memories and tells her story because she feels it’s important for others to know how bad the war was.

“When Germans invaded Poland, I was 4 years old,” Baker said. “It was a very difficult time because Poland wasn’t prepared for the war at all. So Germans had free access to invade Poland very fast.”

Anna portrait

This portrait was taken in Warsaw when Anna was about 25 years old. 


Jolyn Young | 520-547-9739

What's NABUR?