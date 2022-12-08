Rod and Sandi Serdahl moved to Quail Creek and found the arts groups, studios and workshops ideal for their skills and interests.
They displayed and sold their handcrafted pieces at Quail Creek’s Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Fair in November, where many of their works stood out as artistically different, functional and professionally crafted.
Working with glass was something new for Sandi to explore.
“It was something I hadn’t tried and it’s why I tried it. I learned a new skill and I met new friends," she said.
“I go to the glass studio (in the Creative Arts & Tech building) weekly, but I have a kiln at home. I enjoy taking pieces of glass and creating something different,” she said of her colorful, decorative and sometimes even functional pieces.
She especially enjoys seeing a vision she had in her mind, then creating it with glass and seeing that vision become a piece to keep, sell or give as a gift.
Sandi also enjoys learning new techniques to create different kinds of glass works.
Her glass pieces include colorful glass photo or note stands, napkin holders, creatively designed vases and pieces purely for display. A glass flowerpot with a single tulip is a favorite.
A nearly finished green glass Christmas tree showpiece stood out as something that might be kept.
Rod works and creates with wood, and as a former home builder he’s familiar with a variety of types of woods.
Walnut, hard maple and purpleheart are among his favorites. Purpleheart comes from tropical rainforests of Central and South America where the trees tend to be large, growing 100 to 170 feet tall with diameters up to five feet wide.
Rod’s wooden Christmas trees drew a lot of attention at Quail Creek’s November craft festival.
“It was a computerized design and I modified it. I saw the image I wanted and then modified it,” Rod said.
What does he especially enjoy about working with wood?
“The grain, and sometimes only the beauty.”
The Serdahls' detached casita is part woodshop and glass shop and can also serve as guest quarters, since Rod built a Murphy bed.
“I work 90 percent at the wood shop; it’s kind of a social place,” he said.
With their workshop-casita and monitored woodshop and glass studios in the Creative Arts & Tech building, the creative couple have pretty much everything at home or close to it.
