Rod and Sandi Serdahl moved to Quail Creek and found the arts groups, studios and workshops ideal for their skills and interests.

They displayed and sold their handcrafted pieces at Quail Creek’s Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Fair in November, where many of their works stood out as artistically different, functional and professionally crafted.

IMG_7478.JPG

Sandi Serdahl designed this decorative glass scene that has a prime spot in their home.
IMG_7462.JPG

Sandi Serdahl stands beside a display of her handmade glass artwork.
IMG_7459.JPG

Ron Serdahl with one of his handcrafted bowls standing in front of the Murphy bed he built. 
IMG_7473.JPG

Ron Serdahl built this large bowl made of cherry and purpleheart woods. Sandi created the glass top. 


