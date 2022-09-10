Irv Thrall noticed the pretty young woman nearly 80 years ago and has never lost interest.
On Sept. 7, he and Gin Thrall celebrated 77 years of marriage at a party with family and friends.
The Thralls, who are 97, met in Milwaukee when they were 18. Irv said he saw her applying for a job.
“I was with a friend and when Gin came out (of the building) I directed her to the wrong bus. Gin soon realized it and she got off. I followed her, she was very attractive,” Irv said.
Gin began talking to him.
“He seemed like a nice guy and he asked me for a date and one thing led to another. We dated for two years and were married in Milwaukee,” she said.
It was war time and Irv had signed up for the military police in the Army and served in the United States. Two years later, one Sunday still stands out in Gin’s memory.
“I was working at my mom’s restaurant in Milwaukee and everyone was outside. It was very crowded and it was mass confusion. People were hugging and kissing each other.
“Then I heard the war was over,” she recalls.
Knowing he would soon be ending his two years with the Army, Irv asked Gin to marry him.
“I wasn’t surprised when he asked me,” she said.
They lived in Milwaukee until 1959, when they moved to Tucson, where Irv's parents lived. An earlier visit prompted them to leave Milwaukee with their three children and head west.
They’ve lived in the Tucson area and Green Valley since, except for a year in Whittier, California. They have three grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Marriages of this length are rare in the U.S.; 2009 census data lists only 0.1 percent of marriages making it to 70 years.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.
