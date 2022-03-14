5 Things To Do

Enjoy an eclectic blend of big band era jazz standards & modern tunes when the Green Valley Stage Band performs March 22 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DANCE
GVR Saturday Night Dance Club is March 19, 6 to 9 p.m. at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, plus free optional dance lesson at 5:30 p.m. BYOB & light snack to share. Casual attire, but no shorts or flip flops. Carol: 520-275-1559.
PARADE
Join Tubac's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 19 at 10 a.m., and the St. Ann's Spring Festival and outdoor concert featuring Gertie and The TO Boys, plus Tish Hinojosa, at St. Ann's Ballfield in Tubac. 520-398-3161.
CONCERT
Classical, jazz & pop music blended with rock-star charisma is featured when the enthusiastic Take3 musicians perform March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, #9 Plaza Road. Tickets for two: 520-398-2371.
SOCIAL
Hawaiian music is on tap as Cathy Wong & Dancers perform at the Friday Social, along with light refreshments, on March 18, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
