Enjoy Sonoran Soul & Deep Fried Blues when Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk performs June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
BREAKFAST
The public is welcome to enjoy eggs, breakfast meats, pancakes or French toast meal & more at the Sunday Breakfast on June 5, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Green Valley Elks Lodge, 2951 South Camino Mercado. 520-625-2592.
MEDITATION
Find out how practicing mindfulness can benefit your mind, your body and your relationships at Mindfulness Meditation & More on June 7, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive.
RACING
Super Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Bandoleros, Bandit Bandoleros & Legends compete at the Ice Breaker – Race the Temp! on June 4 at Tucson Speedway, 11055 S. Harrison Road. Gates open 5 p.m.; racing at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC
Classic rock cover songs from icons of the 1960s to the '80s are featured when Vinyl Tap performs at Live at Sahuarita Lake Park on June 4 from 7 to 8 p.m., at 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Details at 520-445-7850.
