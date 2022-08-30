5 Things To Do

Enjoy a stroll through the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts' 1st Friday Cars & Custard hosted event on Sept. 2, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the large parking lot west of Culver's at 18810 S. Nogales Highway. Details: info@carnuts,org
YOGA
All levels can enjoy classic Hatha Floor Yoga with Helen Boyd to balance body, mind and spirit, on Mondays, including Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
FOOTBALL
Cheer on the Sahuarita High School Varsity football team when the Mustangs take on Buena High School on Sept. 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sahuarita High School football field, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Go Mustangs!
MEDITATION
Enhance your health & well-being during meditation, as well as other aspects of your life, at the Mindful Meditation & More gathering on Sept, 6, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive,
SOCIAL
Enjoy guitar music & vocals when musician/singer Bob Ledenbach entertains at the FID Social, with refreshments, on Sept, 2 , 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., plus blood pressure checks, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone