5 Things To Do

ACTIVITIES
Youngsters can enjoy 11 a.m weekday fun, including Workshop Wednesday, Tasty Thursday, and Story Time Friday, through Sahuarita Parks & Recreation's Virtual Program through Zoom: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/881/Virtual-Programs
MOVIE
A free presentation of the classic movie “Mask of Zorro” is showing Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m., plus Mexican paper craft hour at 6:30 p.m., at Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., Tucson. 520-444-3687.
WALK
Join the Better Than Ever Walking group to get some exercise, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Abrego South Center or Anza Trail by Desert Meadows Park, and Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy: 520-625-0159.
CONCERT
Chezale is featured Aug. 6 as part of The Tucson Studio and UA Presents Remote Concert Series, promoting community resources for the performing arts. Visit: thetucsonstudio.com
PARK STORIES
The National Parks Store in Tucson is offering digital programs to highlight National Parks. Enjoy a July celebration of the Buffalo Soldiers in National Parks, including Archeology of Buffalo Soldiers and Apaches in the Southwest, at wnpa.org