5 Things To Do

Celebrate Bach's 300th birthday at the premiere of Suites Mysterious with performances from all six suites written by Bach for solo cello, September 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center located at 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley; Info: performingartscenter.org.

Check out Tucson's monthly urban street festival with live local music, food trucks, art, entertainers and street performances at 2nd Saturdays Downtown Tucson, September 9 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Scott Avenue and Congress Street in downtown Tucson; info: 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.



Tags

