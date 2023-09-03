5 Things To Do

Celebrate Bach's 300th birthday at the premiere of Suites Mysterious with performances from all six suites written by Bach for solo cello, September 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center located at 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley; Info: performingartscenter.org.
Check out Tucson's monthly urban street festival with live local music, food trucks, art, entertainers and street performances at 2nd Saturdays Downtown Tucson, September 9 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Scott Avenue and Congress Street in downtown Tucson; info: 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Join people from all walks of life to light the sky and celebrate loved ones at the 6th Annual Lantern Festival September 9 from 3 to 9 p.m., with music, dancing, vendors, food trucks and a free Kids Zone at San Pedro Golf Course; 926 Madison Street, Benson; info: bensonaz.gov.
See a thrilling adventure unfold on the U of A Mall featuring tightrope walking and extreme acrobatics performed by Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT September 9 starting at 7 p.m. at the University of Arizona; 1200 E. University Boulevard, Tucson; info: arizonaartslive.com.
Listen to the GV Chamber Music Society's first free concert of the season September 11 from 9:45 to 11 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church located at 600 S. La Canada Drive in Green Valley; info: 520-399-4588.
