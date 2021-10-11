5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
CONCERT
World-renowned rock violinist Mark Wood and Laura Kaye light up the stage in The Mark Wood Experience on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
LUNCH
Enjoy a delicious meal as the S.O.U.L. Lunch resumes indoors at the Fellowship Hall, or take it home or outdoors, on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
HARVEST
Experience the food & cultural traditions of this region and take home fresh quince & a recipe at the Membrillo (Quince) Harvest on Oct. 16-17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park in Tumacácori, 520-5060.
DANCE
GVR Dance Club offers a variety of DJ music for all dance styles on Oct. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Canoa Hills Recreation Center, plus free dance lesson at 5:30 p.m. BYOB & appetizer to share. Info& cost: cstevens@mlode.com
BREAKFAST
All are welcome to enjoy a delicious Sunday meal at the GV Elks Lodge No. 2592 Community Breakfast on Oct. 17 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2951 S. Camino Mercado in Green Valley. Details: 520-625-2592.