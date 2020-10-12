5 Things To Do

PRESENTATION
Learn about the Atascosa Borderlands in the Tumacacori Ecosystem Management Area, with ecologist Jack Dash & photographer Luke Swenson, for free on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Tubac-based Borderlands Community Alliance: 520-398-3229.
FAIR
The Southern Arizona Virtual Volunteer Fair is Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about local, community volunteer opportunities available at www.UnitedWayTucson.org/Virtual_Volunteer_Fair
MUSIC
Relive the music of Three Dog Night when Todd Thompson, David Fanning & Mike Yarema perform their Three Dog Night Tribute on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tickets: 520-886-9428.
MYSTERY NIGHT
All ages can enjoy Virtual Murder Mystery Night on Oct. 16, 8 to 9 p.m., on Zoom, courtesy of Sahuarita Parks & Recreation. Registration & details: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=837
THEATRE
Ages 18 & up can explore the art of improv on Tuesdays, Oct. 20 to Dec. 15, 6 to 7 p.m., in small, in-person classes, at IMPROV the Night Away at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. livetheatreworkshop.org