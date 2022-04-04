5 Things To Do

MARKET

Check out a great variety of products, both organic and homemade, at the popular Arivaca Farmers' Market on April 9, 9 a.m. to noon, at 17180 W. Arivaca Road, across the street from the Arivaca Mercantile.

LUNCH

Inside dining is back at the Green Valley Senior Lunch Program at Posada Life Community Services Monday through Fridays for ages 60 & up with entertainment at 10:30/11 a.m. For lunch reservations: Carla at 520-393-6814.

DANCING

Learn fun, easy-to- follow line dances with local instructor Annette Mesa on April 9, 5 to 6 pm, at the Longhorn Grill & Saloon, 28851 S. Nogales Hwy in Amado, then dance to the music of a live band. Details: 520-474-8556.

THEATER

Santa Cruz Shoestring Players present “Harvey,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy classic with a 6-foot-tall invisible rabbit, on April 7 & 8 at 7 p.m. & April 9 & 10 at 3 p.m. at CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.

BIRDING

Join a Guided Bird Walk in habitats from the courtyard garden to the Santa Cruz River on April 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 I-19 Frontage Road. Bring water, walking shoes and binoculars.



