5 Things To Do

LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
EXHIBITS
While Arizona State Museum in Tucson has been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, online exhibits featuring pottery, baskets, paintings, masks and more are available at https://statemuseum.arizona.edu/online-exhibits
GAMBLERS ANON
Join Gamblers Anonymous' new virtual online meetings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Zoom, room #586 407 5495. Details: Jeff, 831-869-9507.
MENTOR
Mentoring Tucson's Kids and One on One Mentoring volunteers continue reading stories, sending card and connecting virtually. New mentors and monthly financial partners are needed. Visit www.1on1mentoringtucson.org
VIDEOS
The National Parks Store is offering digital programs, including Parked Ranger featuring Tumacacori National Historical Park; Birds Along the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, and A Race to a Tie. Visit: wnpa.org/news