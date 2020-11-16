EXHIBITION
“The Exuberance!: An Artistic and Botanic Experience” outdoor art exhibition runs now through April 30, 2021 at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. 520-444-3687.
CRAFT SHOW
Some of Arizona's best artisans will present paintings, jewelry, metal art, photography, gourmet food & more at the Art & Craft Show Green Valley on Nov. 21-22 at the Sahuarita Plaza, 18785 S. I 19 Frontage Road. 520-481-8001.
PARK TALK
Learn how Tumacácori National Park has adapted, the status of annual events & its natural and cultural resources with Park Service Ranger Anita Badertscher on a Borderlands Forum Zoom presentation on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. RSVP by Nov. 19 to 520-398-3229.
LUNCH
Everyone is welcome at the HOPE Bi-Monthly Drive-Thru Community Lunch on Nov. 20, with box lunches offered 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. 520-625-4712.
HISTORY
The National Parks Store presents Digital Programs on Montezuma Castle National Monument; Tuqan Man: The Return to San Miguel Island; Trail of Tears film, Letting Artifacts Speak, and more. Visit: www.nps.gov